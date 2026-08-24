UPDATE Oct 10th
On 24 August 2026 X Corp. sent cease and desist letters demanding a permanent takedown of Nitter instances and the project's repository. On 8 September 2026, they sent another, with the same demands and legal threats.
My September 7th update said the project would continue with legal representation in place. That was based on assurances I received and believed, which have since turned out to be untrue. I apologize for the misleading information.
Nitter currently has no legal counsel.
I'm seeking funding and legal help to fight for the future of Nitter. If you're a lawyer, an organization, or anyone who can help, please get in touch. Any further news will be posted here.
Contact
zedeus@pm.me · @zedeus:nolog.chat
Donations
Donations go first toward legal costs, if needed. Anything not needed for that supports my development of Nitter or its successor.
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