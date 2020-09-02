Seven years ago, as the news declared I was being charged as a criminal for speaking the truth, I never imagined that I would live to see our courts condemn the NSA's activities as unlawful and in the same ruling credit me for exposing them. And yet that day has arrived.
ACLU
 @ACLU
2 Sep 2020
BREAKING: A federal appeals court just ruled that the NSA’s bulk collection of Americans’ phone records was illegal. This ruling, which confirms what we have always known, is a victory for our privacy rights.

8:11 PM · Sep 2, 2020

thank you snowden, very cool.
Time for a pardon.
How many IC secrets have you given to the Russians?
Congrats. And just to let you know, I will be in the line to welcome you home when that happens. And it will.
It’s about time! Thank you, for taking such a risk, for so many people you’ll never even meet. Sorry that you’ve had to endure the last 7 years.
Yeah, but your connections with Russia are worrisome.
He was flying to country to country when the American gov’t revoked his passport, so he’s stuck in Russia by chance. The “connections” are just him living there... because of the ppl who didn’t like him whistleblowing
Human freedoms against state laws required new definition. Yet, all being done in guise for greater welfare and security. State Vs Man need new social contract. Don't know when its possible.
I think I understand you and agree that it is a tricky thing. I see CCTV in the UK and that feels okay but the way we watch folks in the US goes beyond the sidewalk... and it creates revenue. That isn’t okay.
