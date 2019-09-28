R @bangtanreceipts

So yeah, this is how the algorithm works. So yeah, mute and block whatever it is that you need to, because engagements (no matter the kind) can and will work against us if we are not careful.
2:14 PM · Sep 28, 2019
Block media sites who are known to promote stuff you don't support.
Here's a suggested list and a thread with receipts. If you have more please comment it below. @/Billboard @/Variety @/RollingStone @/TamarWrites @/Jeff__Benjamin
Mediaplay, misinformation and other media dirty games, a thread.Show this thread
Some other suggestions would be @/soompi @/Koreaboo @/allkpop doesn't mean you have to block them permanently, but next week is gonna be intense with the media play and it's better to avoid hyping something accidentally.
Also consider muting words. That way the content is gonna be completely out of your TL, even if someone you follow retweets. Here's how to do it.
How to mute words.Show this thread
Some others you might want to consider.
Again these are just SUGGESTIONS you do whatever you feel like, whether it's blocking or muting FOREVER or just for the WEEK or NOT at all... Whatever it is that you prefer, just keep in mind engagements boost stuff.
Tbh, from Monday on I also personally would love to not see even this kind of posts, like this one.⬆ I wanna see a BT/S filled TL, and the rest is total silence. We have BWL and CNS and apparently a remix coming our way. Let's focus, there's work to do!
And Jimintober, ofc!
To the locals who are rtwting this and took the time to get to the end of this thread. Please check BTS's J Hope new track, I'm sure you are gonna love it. 😘 invidio.us/i23NEQEFpgQ
j-hope 'Chicken Noodle Soup (feat. Becky G)' MV
j-hope 'Chicken Noodle Soup (feat. Becky G)' MVj-hope - 'Chicken Noodle Soup (feat. Becky G)' DownloadGoogle: http://bit.ly/2m2a8gZhttp://bit.ly/2mbIRZlDropb...youtube.com
Ima just drop this here, real quick.
WHAT NO ENGAGEMENT MEANS #MTVHottest BTS
