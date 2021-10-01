HTML tips you won't see in most tutorials. 🧵
10:48 AM · Oct 1, 2021
108
968
67
3,201
1. The `loading=lazy` attribute You can use the `loading=lazy` attribute to defer the loading of the image until the user scrolls to them.
8
36
2
422
2. Use the `<datalist>` element to create native HTML autocomplete.
4
20
4
326
3. Email, call, and SMS links:
2
9
0
211
4. Ordered lists `start` attribute. Use the `start` attribute to change the starting point for your ordered lists.
2
6
0
175
5. Use `<input type="reset">` to create clear button for your forms.
3
5
0
173
6. The `meter` element You can use the `<meter>` element to display quantities. No JavaScript/CSS is needed.
4
10
2
203
7. `window.opener` Pages opened with `target="_blank"` allow the new page to access the original’s `window.opener`. This can have security and performance implications. Include `rel="noopener"` or `rel="noreferrer"` to prevent this.
1
8
0
132
8. Base Element If you want to open all links in the document in a new tab, you can use <base> element:
2
9
3
141
9. Favicon cache busting To refresh your website’s favicon you can force browsers to download a new version by adding ?v=2 to the filename. This is especially helpful in production to make sure the users get the new version.
2
7
0
107
10. Native HTML sliders You can use `<input type="range">` to create sliders.
2
8
0
104
11. HTML Accordion You can use the `details` element to create a native HTML accordion.
5
8
1
116
12. `mark` tag You can use the `<mark>` tag to highlight text.
2
6
0
98
13. Use the `type="search"` for your search inputs and you get the "clear" button for free.
3
8
0
111
14. `download` attribute You can use the `download` attribute in your links to download the file instead of navigating to it.
2
7
0
127
15. Performance tip Use the `.webp` image format to make images smaller and boost the performance of your website.
2
7
1
113
16. Use the `poster` attribute to specify an image to be shown while the video is downloading, or until the user hits the play button.
1
4
0
99
17. Use the `spellcheck` attribute to define whether the element may be checked for spelling errors.
1
6
0
88
18. Use the `<optgroup>` element to create a grouping of options within a `<select>` element.
2
7
0
98
19. You can use the `<fieldset>` element to group several controls as well as labels (`<label>`) within a web form.
2
7
0
104
If you're learning HTML, CSS or JavaScript be sure to follow me and never miss tips like this.
9
13
1
162