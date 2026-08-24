UPDATE Oct 10th

On 24 August 2026 X Corp. sent cease and desist letters demanding a permanent takedown of Nitter instances and the project's repository. On 8 September 2026, they sent another, with the same demands and legal threats.

My September 7th update said the project would continue with legal representation in place. That was based on assurances I received and believed, which have since turned out to be untrue. I apologize for the misleading information.

Nitter currently has no legal counsel.

I'm seeking funding and legal help to fight for the future of Nitter. If you're a lawyer, an organization, or anyone who can help, please get in touch. Any further news will be posted here.

Contact

Donations

Donations go first toward legal costs, if needed. Anything not needed for that supports my development of Nitter or its successor. BTC bc1qpqpzjkcpgluhzf7x9yqe7jfe8gpfm5v08mdr55 ETH 0x24a0DB59A923B588c7A5EBd0dBDFDD1bCe9c4460 XMR 42hKayRoEAw4D6G6t8mQHPJHQcXqofjFuVfavqKeNMNUZfeJLJAcNU19i1bGdDvcdN6romiSscWGWJCczFLe9RFhM3d1zpL SOL FF5bheiD5AqPEdc3eyjymJ8AoMRF1hS78Ht6FiSZZF1t ZEC u1vndfqtzyy6qkzhkapxelel7ams38wmfeccu3fdpy2wkuc4erxyjm8ncjhnyg747x6t0kf0faqhh2hxyplgaum08d2wnj4n7cyu9s6zhxkqw2aef4hgd4s6vh5hpqvfken98rg80kgtgn64ff70djy7s8f839z00hwhuzlcggvefhdlyszkvwy3c7yw623vw3rvar6q6evd3xcvveypt

Thank you to everyone who used, hosted, packaged, donated and contributed to Nitter over the past seven years.

— zedeus, 10 October 2026